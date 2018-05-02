Goatherders visit the garden club

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Connie Rieper-Estes and her husband Jason Estes are professional goat herders and the owners of Greedy Goats. They told the Bella Vista Garden Club about their unique business at the club's monthly meeting last week.

Goats can be a lot like cats, the Bella Vista Garden Club learned at its April meeting. They are smart enough to know their own name. They even know other goats' names. But that doesn't mean they will do what they're told.