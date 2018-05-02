Fairway Notes

Bella Vista Courtesy Van Tournament - The Bella Vista Courtesy Van's fifth annual "Fun Fore All Golf Tournament" will be held Friday, June 1, at Kingswood golf course. This year men, women and mixed teams will be welcome for an open four person scramble (2 flights) with a shotgun start. There will be prizes awarded, snacks and water on the course during play with lunch provided at the Kingsdale Pavilion. Hole sponsorships, both business and individual, are available for $100. Registration forms are available at the golf pro shops or call Jerry Ponder at 479-268-4236 with any questions.

