Common sense and caring for one another, a better way to promote church security

Recently, our local police department presented a program on church security to around 200 concerned church members from all over our community. In addition, I noticed recently that the International Conference of Police Chaplains took my advice and is offering an enriched course on church security at its regional conference in Texarkana in late April. Both are to be commended for their efforts. We need more of this in our community.

