Bella Vista's pro golf tournament ready to expand
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
With most of the sponsors in place, a new event is being planned for the only professional golf tournament in Bella Vista. The second annual Cooper Communities Charity Classic is coming to the Highlands Golf Course in early June; and on Friday, June 8, a garden party will be part of the tournament.
