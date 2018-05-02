Bella Vista's pro golf tournament ready to expand

File photo Members of the Courtesy Van board of directors gathered for a photograph last year when the organization celebrated 25 years. This year, the board is joining three other local charities at the Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic.

With most of the sponsors in place, a new event is being planned for the only professional golf tournament in Bella Vista. The second annual Cooper Communities Charity Classic is coming to the Highlands Golf Course in early June; and on Friday, June 8, a garden party will be part of the tournament.