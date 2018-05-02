Bella Vista Home Catches Fire

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Firefighter-EMT Jason Young, left, sits with firefighter-paramedic William Coker after rescuing Ken and Janis Roper's cats, Missy and Bella, from their burning house at 3 Cheddar Drive.

Firefighters put out a fire at 3 Cheddar Drive last Saturday, April 28. No human injuries were reported, but Battalion Chief Robert Hamilton said that one of the three cats did not survive the fire and a bird that was in the house was missing.