Bella Vista Home Catches Fire
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Firefighters put out a fire at 3 Cheddar Drive last Saturday, April 28. No human injuries were reported, but Battalion Chief Robert Hamilton said that one of the three cats did not survive the fire and a bird that was in the house was missing.
