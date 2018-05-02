Are you connected with Jesus?
Weekly Devotion
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
"I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing." John 15:5 (Read John 15:1-6)
