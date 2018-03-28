Turn around to God
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
In most countries, advertising prescription drugs is illegal. I wish it were so here. I'm tired of drug companies pushing their high-powered products. Are we that gullible?
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.