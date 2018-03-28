POA board candidates talk about issues

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Most of the nine candidates for positions on the POA board of directors met at Riordan Hall for a candidate forum last week. Pictured are Mary Sinkus, Pat Laury, Lou Wallman, Jerre Baron, Rex Butler, Jerry Hover, Bill Barr and Mike Abb. Candidate David Whelchel, who is currently serving as an appointed board member, was out of town on business.

On March 20, about 50 members arrived at Riordan Hall to listen as eight of the nine candidates for the POA board of directors answered questions about possible assessment changes and the future of the golf courses. The forum was hosted by the POA's election committee.