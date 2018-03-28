Opportunity Missed
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
One of the greatest things about Bella Vista is the opportunity to get involved in the governance of the city and the POA. In preparation for next month's election of four POA board members, the POA held a candidates' forum last night (March 20).
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.