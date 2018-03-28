Groundbreaking coming for library expansion

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Faye Pyatt and Dwayne the Library Dog were guests at preschool story time on Friday morning. The weekly program has outgrown the children's area and takes place in the periodicals area, the largest open space in the library.

The Bella Vista Library has always belonged to the people of the city, and, thanks to their support, the library is about to expand. In 2011, the library board of trustees hired the Fayetteville firm of architect Marlon Blackwell to design an addition to the building. Now, after years of fundraising, the library is getting ready for a groundbreaking.