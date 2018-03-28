Groundbreaking coming for library expansion
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The Bella Vista Library has always belonged to the people of the city, and, thanks to their support, the library is about to expand. In 2011, the library board of trustees hired the Fayetteville firm of architect Marlon Blackwell to design an addition to the building. Now, after years of fundraising, the library is getting ready for a groundbreaking.
