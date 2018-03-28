Goose Reproduction Intervention Program underway

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Print item

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista When geese pair up in the spring, like these two on Lake Bella Vista, it's a sign that nesting season is beginning and volunteers get to work. For almost 10 years, a program manned by volunteers has successfully limited the numbers of resident Canada geese in Bella Vista.
Zoom

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista When geese pair up in the spring, like these two on Lake Bella Vista, it's a sign that nesting season is beginning and volunteers get to work. For almost 10 years, a program manned by volunteers has successfully limited the numbers of resident Canada geese in Bella Vista.

A rite of spring in Bella Vista for close to a decade is the annual Goose Reproduction Intervention Program. Although he can always use more volunteers, lakes and parks superintendent Rick Echols said this year's program is already underway.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.