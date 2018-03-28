Goose Reproduction Intervention Program underway

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista When geese pair up in the spring, like these two on Lake Bella Vista, it's a sign that nesting season is beginning and volunteers get to work. For almost 10 years, a program manned by volunteers has successfully limited the numbers of resident Canada geese in Bella Vista.

A rite of spring in Bella Vista for close to a decade is the annual Goose Reproduction Intervention Program. Although he can always use more volunteers, lakes and parks superintendent Rick Echols said this year's program is already underway.