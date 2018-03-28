Bella Vista not using its money effectively

Not long after Mr. Christie became the mayor of Bella Vista, I asked him to come to my house to look at a drainage problem caused by the city street. If it wasn't for the speed bump at the edge of my driveway, I would have all the water from the cul-de-sac blacktop run into my house. I showed him how the road slopes in my direction, causing the problem.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.