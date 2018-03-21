The Chaplain's Perspective

When I was in chaplaincy training, my supervisor would never answer "why" questions. He said that answering them was speculation, so he would only answer questions dealing with the facts of the situation. That was a bit frustrating for me, but I understood his reasoning. For instance, who can really understand the reasons why God either does things or allows some things to happen?

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.