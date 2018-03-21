POA discusses hydrology study for golf courses
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
On April 27, 2017, rainwater overwhelmed Little Sugar Creek and rushed towards three Bella Vista Golf courses, carrying gravel, rocks, and tree limbs and leaving behind severely eroded creek banks. All three of the "valley" courses -- the creek runs through each one -- were damaged, and one course -- Berksdale -- never reopened fully.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.