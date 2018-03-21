POA discusses hydrology study for golf courses

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Flood waters took a large portion of the bank of Little Sugar Creek where it runs along Highway 71B through Berksdale and then Kingswood Golf Courses.

On April 27, 2017, rainwater overwhelmed Little Sugar Creek and rushed towards three Bella Vista Golf courses, carrying gravel, rocks, and tree limbs and leaving behind severely eroded creek banks. All three of the "valley" courses -- the creek runs through each one -- were damaged, and one course -- Berksdale -- never reopened fully.