With a successful Golf Expo behind him, golf operations director Phillip Wright is looking ahead to Golf Fest. It will be the second annual event when it takes place April 14 at the Tanyard Creek Practice Center, Wright told the Joint Advisory Committee on Golf at last week's monthly meeting.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.