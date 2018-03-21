Letter to the Editor
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Who is Watching the Store? The Bella Vista POA is governed by a board of nine directors who have a fiduciary responsibility to safeguard the assets of the association. Day-to-day operations are delegated to various department heads led by a general manager who is appointed by the directors. Financial results for the year ending Dec. 31, 2017, are available on the POA website.
