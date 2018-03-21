Historical Museum to acquire old log cabin

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Some odds and ends sit on the cabin's porch.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum has taken the first steps toward acquiring its largest exhibit yet, a 16-by 16-foot log cabin built in Bella Vista more than a century ago. Xyta Lucas, president of the Bella Vista Historical Society, said the cabin was donated by Scott Butler, who currently lives on the Pease Drive property where the cabin sits, down a hill and behind the house.