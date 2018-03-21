Fire department gets compact truck

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Fire inspector Gary Bowman (left) pilots the department's new skid unit while Bella Vista firefighter Blake Barrett runs up to talk with him at a brush fire near the intersection of Hallock Drive and Gates Lane on Tuesday, March 6. The compact truck was used three times that day alone, fire chief Steve Sims said.

The fire department recently took delivery of a brand new skid unit -- a small, go-anywhere six-wheeled firetruck. Money to purchase the unit was in the budget, with an estimated cost of $8,000. Fire Chief Steve Sims said this is something the department has needed and has been attempting to get in the budget, but this is the year it worked out.