Fire department gets compact truck
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
The fire department recently took delivery of a brand new skid unit -- a small, go-anywhere six-wheeled firetruck. Money to purchase the unit was in the budget, with an estimated cost of $8,000. Fire Chief Steve Sims said this is something the department has needed and has been attempting to get in the budget, but this is the year it worked out.
