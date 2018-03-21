AIM grant helps kindergartners
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Like all teachers, Stacie Willis spends some of her own money on furnishing her classroom. But when she saw the opportunity to fund some specialized equipment, she decided to write a grant request. Recently, she received a $750 grant from Autism Involves Me for classroom equipment.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.