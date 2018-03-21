AIM grant helps kindergartners

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista A student in Stacie Willis' kindergarten classroom demonstrates a few of the items that can help kids with special needs in the classroom. A special chair that allows the student to rock and wiggle while feeling safe and protected, along with noise-canceling headphones and a weighted vest are examples of what a grant may fund for her future students.

Like all teachers, Stacie Willis spends some of her own money on furnishing her classroom. But when she saw the opportunity to fund some specialized equipment, she decided to write a grant request. Recently, she received a $750 grant from Autism Involves Me for classroom equipment.