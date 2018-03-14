William Barr
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
William Barr is already very involved in the POA as the chairman of the Joint Advisory Committee on Golf and is its liaison to the Marketing Committee. Since he's already working with the board, he understands the commitment it takes to be a board member and he's willing to do it.
