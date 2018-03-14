Police chief to speak on church security March 24

James Graves, chief of the Bella Vista Police Department, will speak on "Church Security" at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 24. The entire community, both men and women, are invited to attend this event, open to the public.

