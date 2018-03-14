Lake Bella Vista dam given temporary fix
n Officials keeping costs down while waiting for decision.
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
The Lake Bella Vista dam was reopened after some low-cost repairs last week. The dam was initially closed because of damage from the late February flooding, which washed away portions of the walking surface, dragged debris onto the dam and eroded away dirt alongside it.
