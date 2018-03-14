Correction
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A story in the March 7 Weekly Vista contained two errors. The presenter who spoke to the Questers about the Mountain Meadow Massacre was Frank Taylor. He was introduced by Quester member Shirley Olsen.
