Cooper Elementary School gives Big 3 Awards

Photo submitted First-grade students are shown after receiving their Big 3 Awards March 2: Kyrie Conklin (front, left), Nelly King, Rosemary Wilson, Richard McNames, Bradley DeGraf (back, left), Ezekiel Bright, Leon Gil-Torres, Medra Trosper and Bella Franco.

The Big 3 Awards are given to students who are demonstrating the core values of a character education program which is called Core Essential Values.