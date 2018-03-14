Bringing golfers to Bella Vista topic of POA

Bringing more golfers to Bella Vista courses was a topic at the POA's Marketing Committee meeting on Monday. The Committee, made up of board members, committee members and POA staff, meets each quarter at the Country Club. Kim Carlson, marketing director, ran the meeting.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.