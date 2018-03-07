Questers pack the museum to hear about massacre

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Retired college administrator Frank Terry tells a crowd at the Bella Vista Historical Museum about an incident that involved his family in 1857, the Mountain Meadow Massacre.

A meeting of the Butterfield Trail Questers was opened up to not only other Questers, but also to the public and it drew a crowd that filled the back room of the Bella Vista History Museum. The guest speaker told them a story about murder, theft and a cover-up that all started in Northwest Arkansas.