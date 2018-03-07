Fourth-graders helping design city flag

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Fourth-grader Dialan Bridges presents a PowerPoint to a first-grade class at Cooper Elementary School last week. The fourth-graders are enlisting the help of all the students in the school to complete a project for the Bella Vista Arts Council of developing a city flag.

When the Arts Council agreed to help design a city flag, they went looking for some help. Fourth-grade teacher Shannon Tweedy stepped up, along with 28 students.