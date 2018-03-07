Fourth-graders helping design city flag

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Print item

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Fourth-grader Dialan Bridges presents a PowerPoint to a first-grade class at Cooper Elementary School last week. The fourth-graders are enlisting the help of all the students in the school to complete a project for the Bella Vista Arts Council of developing a city flag.
Zoom

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Fourth-grader Dialan Bridges presents a PowerPoint to a first-grade class at Cooper Elementary School last week. The fourth-graders are enlisting the help of all the students in the school to complete a project for the Bella Vista Arts Council of developing a city flag.

When the Arts Council agreed to help design a city flag, they went looking for some help. Fourth-grade teacher Shannon Tweedy stepped up, along with 28 students.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.