Do you really know who to trust?

The Idea of arming school teachers is getting a hearing

I have had a lot of dental work over the years. The worst was having surgery on both jaws to allow my front teeth to meet. Prior to the surgery I had never bitten my tongue due to the gap between my upper and lower teeth. Since I was a pseudo-medical student at the time, I asked the surgeon if I could stand in on a procedure on another patient so I could get an idea of what was involved. He replied, "If you saw what happens during the surgery, you would most likely change your mind about going through with it." Apparently the procedure involved pulling my face off and other gruesome activities. I didn't watch and went ahead with the surgery with no problems.