Bella Vista prepares to welcome professional golfers once again

Photo submitted For the second time, the APT tour will bring golfers while Bella Vista provides volunteers and a cash purse for a professional golf tournament on the Highlands Golf Course.

Bella Vista not only has a lot of volunteers, it also have some experienced volunteers, Charlie Teal of the Bella Vista Foundation said, and that's why it's already become one of the top spots on the APT professional golf circuit. The volunteers, he pointed out, also work when the LPGA's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship comes to Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers each summer.