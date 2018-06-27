What makes Bella Vista unique?

When the Weekly Vista staff got together to talk about what is unique about Bella Vista, we had lots of story ideas. Is it the history of Bella Vista -- its beginnings as a resort community -- that makes Bella Vista unique? Is it the number of active volunteers who come from all over the country that makes this community special? Or maybe it's the businesses that find a home here? Or the way common property make bicycle trails possible?

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.