The day Burri 'died'

Photo courtesy of Don Burri Don Burri and his wife, Norma, cut their wedding cake on June 14, 1945, in Omaha, Neb. Four of his high school friends who were lieutenants in the Army Air Corps who flew B-17 bombers stand in the background. Standing to the left of Burri is his sister, Shirley, and standing to the right of Norma is her sister, Beatrice.