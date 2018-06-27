The day Burri 'died'

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Print item

Photo courtesy of Don Burri Don Burri and his wife, Norma, cut their wedding cake on June 14, 1945, in Omaha, Neb. Four of his high school friends who were lieutenants in the Army Air Corps who flew B-17 bombers stand in the background. Standing to the left of Burri is his sister, Shirley, and standing to the right of Norma is her sister, Beatrice.
Zoom

Photo courtesy of Don Burri Don Burri and his wife, Norma, cut their wedding cake on June 14, 1945, in Omaha, Neb. Four of his high school friends who were lieutenants in the Army Air Corps who flew B-17 bombers stand in the background. Standing to the left of Burri is his sister, Shirley, and standing to the right of Norma is her sister, Beatrice.

At 95, Bella Vistan Don Burri can now reflect on the fact that he darn near didn't get to celebrate any Veterans Days, let alone this year's Independence Day.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.