Sporting Arkansas a 'different level' of soccer

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Although the soccer fields near Cooper Elementary don't belong to the city of Bella Vista, the POA or the school district, many Bella Vista children will play on them thanks to Sporting Arkansas.

