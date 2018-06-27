Ham radio operaters have a field day
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
The Bella Vista Radio Club had a field day on Saturday, June 23, at Metfield Pavilion. Public information officer Ron Evans explained that this provides the club with a chance to show off members' skills as FCC licensed HAM radio operators....
