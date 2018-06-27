Cooper Chapel a Bella Vista icon

Photo Submitted Construction workers had to work carefully to avoid damaging the natural surroundings at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel's build site, head contractor Jerry LaBounty said.

From a modest parking lot tucked away just off Lancashire Boulevard, visitors descend a short distance down the walkway before making a left to witness the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel shooting from the ground -- a massive formation of shimmering glass supported by shining, curved steel branches, looking unchanged after 30 years.