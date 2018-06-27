Cobbler is part of Old Bella Vista

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Print item

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Mark Spychala works on his grinder at Rocky's Cobbler Shop in Old Bella Vista. He's a third-generation cobbler.
Zoom

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Mark Spychala works on his grinder at Rocky's Cobbler Shop in Old Bella Vista. He's a third-generation cobbler.

Rocky's Cobbler Shop was originally in Sauk Rapids, Minn., but three years ago, a third-generation cobbler moved the shop to Bella Vista.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.