Bella Vista's own Wonderland

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Photo courtesy of the Bella Vista Historical Society During the 1930's and 40's, Wonderland Cave was a popular night spot for dancers and Big Bands.
Jan Edwards knows that building a dream takes time and so far it's been six years since a business plan was developed for the Wonderland Cave Adventure Park. The plan is still in place, but finding the right investors has been a challenge, she said.

