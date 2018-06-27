Bella Vista's own Wonderland
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Jan Edwards knows that building a dream takes time and so far it's been six years since a business plan was developed for the Wonderland Cave Adventure Park. The plan is still in place, but finding the right investors has been a challenge, she said.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.