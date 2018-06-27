Audrey's offers help and hope
Women's fashion, home decor and furniture are all available in one shop near Highland's Crossing. Shoppers can buy a dining room table and the china to set it, and as a bonus they can know they are helping someone in need. Audrey's Resale Boutique supports Audrey's Home of Hope, a nonprofit that helps young women and their children.
