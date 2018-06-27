Audrey's offers help and hope

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Audrey's sells donated clothing and household goods to benefit women in crisis situations and their children.

Women's fashion, home decor and furniture are all available in one shop near Highland's Crossing. Shoppers can buy a dining room table and the china to set it, and as a bonus they can know they are helping someone in need. Audrey's Resale Boutique supports Audrey's Home of Hope, a nonprofit that helps young women and their children.