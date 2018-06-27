Almost meeting Jack Buck -- more to tell

On Friday, July 22, 1994, I was in the press box at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Cardinals were about to take on the Atlanta Braves in a double-header, and I was there as a reporter and photographer representing the Daily Press in Paragould, Ark.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.