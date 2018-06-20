New golf plan saves Berksdale nine

The Joint Advisory Committee on Golf was given a copy of a new plan for Bella Vista golf courses at their monthly meeting last Wednesday. General Manager Tom Judson asked them to consider the plan and hold an open meeting so other members can have input. Since the terms of some committee members end this month, Judson suggested they form a special task force to finish the task.

