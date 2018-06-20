100th birthday
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Pressley Williams celebrated his 100th birthday with a Luau at Hapa's Hawaiian Grill in Rogers on June 9th. Williams, who lives alone, said the secret to a long and happy life is hard work and a jigger of Chivas Scotch each day.
