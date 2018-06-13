Fathers responsible for teaching their children to know the Lord

“And you, fathers, do not provoke your children to wrath, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord.” Ephesians 6:4 — With fatherhood comes great responsibility to God, who creates and gives life to children in their mothers’ wombs (cf. Psalm 139:13-16). Fathers are not to provoke their children to anger by being overly harsh and cruel, but they are to lead and teach their children to know the Lord and to hear and believe His Word. And fathers will be held accountable to God for the upbringing of their children.

