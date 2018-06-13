Bella Vista Arts Council recognizes area artists
n Kelley chosen as June’s featured artist.
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
The Bella Vista Arts Council honored JoeRay Kelley as the June Artist of the Month.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.