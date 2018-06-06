The cloud moves -- look up and notice

As much as I appreciate the love of God being real to me, I also need to embrace the fear of the Lord. The two are not mutually exclusive. God's love is not "sloppy agape." Knowing the Lord generates reverential awe. It cleans us up. If we know the fear of the Lord, we can draw near to him and feel his love. Being in awe of the Lord causes us to revere his holy presence, his great love.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.