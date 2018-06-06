The Chaplain's Perspective

Sometimes it is important to say something positive and uplifting about the many pastors serving in our churches across both our country and the world. These men and women too often work for a small salary with few benefits, while being expected to perform almost herculean tasks. Pastors will not "toot their own horns," so let me at least try.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.