Fairway Notes

Free Clinic for junior golfers June 8 — All junior golfers are welcome to participate in the first professional golf clinic to be held during the APT/Stars of Tomorrow Tour. The clinic will be held at 3 p.m. on June 8 at the Highlands Driving Range. The free clinic will consist of current playing professionals on tour the week of the Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic (June 5-9).

