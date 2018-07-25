Scattershooting: Omaha trip bust, RIP Didi Sallings, legislative news
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Here are some tid-bits torn from the pages of a reporter's notebook while infrequent summer showers rain down on our overheated heads.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.