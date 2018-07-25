Join Bella Vista Police Dept. for annual National Night Out

Members of the Bella Vista Police Department are excited to welcome the public to the annual National Night Out, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Kingsdale Pavilion outside Riordan Hall.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.