Blowing Springs campground gets an update

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Print item

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Although there's still more landscaping to be done, the updated restroom facility at Blowing Springs Park is open. The building was winterized so it can be open year round and the showers can be used by tent campers or trail users.
Zoom

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Although there's still more landscaping to be done, the updated restroom facility at Blowing Springs Park is open. The building was winterized so it can be open year round and the showers can be used by tent campers or trail users.

A quiet renovation has been going on inside one of the few POA amenities that actually makes a profit. Blowing Springs campground is being updated and expanded.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.