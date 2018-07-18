We catch you, we'll press charges

The Bella Vista Historical Society would like to extend a big thank you to the residents who live in the area of the 1927 Water Tank at the corner of Cedar Crest and Cunningham Drives for keeping an eye on that property. Recently, some inconsiderate person dumped a big load of remodeling materials and other trash on the water tank driveway, which was spotted by one nearby resident who called the police to see if they could identify who dumped it. That resident and another person in the area helped us haul off the litter. We very much appreciate their help and hope, if this ever happens again, the person doing the dumping will be caught. Believe me, we will press charges!

