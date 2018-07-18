Remember: Once there was a wall in Berlin, today there is not

President John F. Kennedyat his inauguration, challenged Americans: "Ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country." Americans responded by joining the Peace Corps that sent, and still sends, workers all over the globe assisting our distant neighbors.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.